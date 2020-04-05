NEW ORLEANS (AP) – NFL expander Tom Dempsey, who played in the professional league despite being born without the big toe kicking and hitting a historic 63-yard field goal, died Saturday while struggling with complications from the new coronavirus, her daughter reported. He was 73 years old.

The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate newspaper was the first to report on Dempsey’s death. Ashley Dempsey said Sunday that her father, who had lived in a nursing home for several years after being diagnosed with dementia, tested positive for coronavirus just over a week ago.

The New Orleans coroner’s office has yet to officially release the cause of death.

The field goal with which Dempsey gave the Saints the win over Detroit on November 8, 1970 remained an NFL record for 43 years, until it was surpassed by Matt Prater of the Broncos with one of 64 yards in Denver in 2013.

Dempsey spent 11 seasons in the NFL: His first two seasons were with New Orleans (1969-70), the next four with Philadelphia, then two with the Los Angeles Rams, one with the Houston Oilers and his last two with Buffalo. He retired after the 1979 season.

“Tom’s life spoke directly about the power of the human spirit and exemplified his firm determination not to allow setbacks to prevent him from pursuing his dreams and aspirations,” Saints owner Gayle Benson said in a statement. “He exemplified the same fight and strength in recent years, while bravely fighting disease, but he never wavered and kept his characteristic sense of humor.”

Dempsey was born in Milwaukee without four fingers on his right hand and without the big toe of his right foot. Kicked straight with flat-toed shoes that sparked protests from some who felt that specially made shoes gave her an unfair advantage. Former Dallas Cowboys president Tex Schramm went on to buy the shoe with “the flat of a golf club.”

But Dempsey would respond to criticism by saying that he only did his best to use the foot he was born with, and most of those involved in the NFL, including then-commissioner Pete Rozelle, agreed. Despite this, the NFL approved in 1977 a standard widely known as the “Dempsey Rule,” which required that footwear worn by kickers with “a prosthetic leg must have a kicking surface that corresponds to that of footwear normal for kickers. “

Dempsey returned to New Orleans after his retirement from the league. About seven years ago, she was diagnosed with dementia and soon after moved to a home for the elderly, where she contracted the coronavirus in March. She is survived by his wife Carlene, three children, a sister and grandchildren.