The NFL It has established protocols to reopen the team’s facilities and has told the 32 teams to have them in place by May 15. In a memorandum sent by the Commissioner Roger Goodell Various phases were established in your guide.

The first phase to face the pandemic of coronavirus It would involve a limited number of non-player personnel, initially 50% of non-athlete employees (up to a total of 75) in a single day, being approved to be on-site.

But state or local regulations may require a smaller number. Individual clubs would decide which employees could return to the facility and when they would reopen.

No player would be allowed in the facility, except to continue therapy and rehabilitation for injuries that were ongoing when the facility was ordered closed in late March by Goodell.

Although these protocols have been carefully developed and reflect best practices, “Goodell wrote,” they can also be adapted and supplemented to ensure compliance with any state and local public health requirements. “

Goodell He noted that the league is actively working on the next phase of the reopening, which will involve both more employees and players. He said the players union is also being consulted on these measures. Those protocols are not yet fully developed.

The Dr. Allen Sills, medical director of the NFL, will speak to each team physician and infection control officer to discuss the implementation and medical aspects of the protocols.

The step-by-step requirements are:

Local and state government officials must consent to the reopening.

The team must implement all operating guidelines established by the league to minimize the risk of virus transmission among employees.

Each club must purchase adequate amounts of necessary supplies as prescribed by the league.

An infection response team with a written plan for newly diagnosed coronavirus cases. –An Infection Control Officer to oversee all aspects of the implementation of the listed guidelines.

Every employee who returns to work at the club’s facilities must receive safety and hygiene training from COVID-19 before using the facility, and agree to report health information to the ICO.

The response team should be comprised of a local physician experienced in common principles of infectious disease; the team doctor can play that role. Also on the response team will be the infection control officer, the team’s main sports coach; the team doctor, if he or she is not serving as the local doctor; the director of human resources; team security chief; your mental health doctor or someone with equivalent clinical experience; and a member of the club’s operations staff, as the facility manager.

The league is also establishing work protocols that require facial coverage unless a person is in a closed office. The orders also emphasize minimal contact, sufficient distance, gradual and gradual return to work in person, and continued “teleworking” and remote meetings to reduce the number of people on the premises. That includes tight hours and even shifts among all employees.

Business travel is discouraged unless essential. Visitors and service providers to the site will be limited and there will be no direct contact with fans, no in-person retail or ticketing activity.

You can read: “Premier League coach exchanges strategies with the NFL”

Employees, including players, of course, will be encouraged to routinely take their temperature at home before heading to the team premises and to stay home if their temperature is high.

There will be daily screenings for all employees who report to work, as well as visitors, contractors, and service providers who enter the club premises.

“We will continue to work deliberately and thoughtfully to plan for the 2020 season, including with the release of the schedule (Thursday night),” he said. Goodell, “and we will be prepared to address any contingencies as they arise.”

.