The NFL she was forced to do her 2020 Draft virtually, after the crisis of the Covid-19 keep the United States as the most infected nation in the world and register as the third with the most deaths.

The League Commissioner, Roger Goodell, reported the measure on Monday afternoon, according to the portal USA Today.

“After consulting with medical advisors, we are unable to identify an alternative that is preferable from a medical or public health perspective, given the different needs of the teams, the need to assess participants, and the unique risk factors that employees club singles can face. “Goodell said in his statement to the teams.

The 2020 edition of the NFL It was planned to take place from Thursday, April 23 to Saturday, April 25, in the city of Paradise, Nevada.

The measure will make it take place virtually for the first time in the history of the event. Previously, it had already marked a trend when it was decided to do it without an audience, also due to the preventive measures of the new coronavirus pandemic.

“All clubs will not have access to their facilities, which is consistent with the fundamental principle of fairness that all clubs operate consistently and fairly. In addition, we want all NFL staff to comply with government directives and model safe and appropriate health practices, “added the statement from Goodell.

He NFL Draft It is vital for the teams, which thus manage to raise or strengthen the team in future years, thanks to the players from the universities that sign in this selective.

