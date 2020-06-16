NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke out Monday in favor of the return to the American football league of Colin Kaepernick, who has been without a team since his famous 2016 protests against racism by kneeling on one knee during the pregame anthem. .

This gesture, fiercely criticized from various sectors including President Donald Trump, has become a symbol of the current protests against racial inequality and police brutality unleashed in the United States in the wake of the George Floyd crime last month.

Sports stars, such as LeBron James, and the NFL itself have vindicated the figure of Kaepernick in recent weeks, which led Commissioner Goodell to recognize that the league was wrong to have ignored for years the protests of its players against racism.´

« If he (Kaepernick) wants to resume his NFL career, then obviously it will take a team to make that decision, » Goodell said. « But I welcome that, I support a team that makes that decision, and I encourage them to do so. »

Goodell also invited the quarterback to collaborate with the league off the field if, at 32, he prefers not to resume his playing career.

« If your efforts are not in the field but to continue working in this space, we welcome you to that table and to help us, guide us, help us make better decisions about the type of things that should be done in the communities » Goodell said during ESPN’s « The Return of Sports » program.

« We have invited him before, and we want to make sure everyone is welcome at that table, and try to help us deal with some very complex and difficult issues that have been around for a long time, » Goodell said.

« I hope we are at a point where everyone is committed to making long-term sustainable change, » he added.

Kaepernick has not played a game in the NFL since 2016, when he was part of the San Francisco 49ers and began holding the pre-game protest, which was joined by other players.

The 49ers, the team that Kaepernick led until the final of the Super Bowl in 2013, released him in early 2017. Surrounded by controversy over his activism, no franchise signed him back since then, raising suspicions of a deal. between owners to keep you out of the league.

Faced with this situation, Kaepernick filed a complaint with the NFL in 2017 and in February 2019 both parties reached an agreement for an undisclosed amount.

gbv / ma