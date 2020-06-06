NEW YORK – NFL commissioner Roger Goodell admitted in a video that the league has been wrong in the way it has dealt with protests by league players for what it called police brutality and systematic racism in recent years. years.

The video, which lasts 1:21 minutes, was a response to a series of requests made Thursday by more than a dozen leading players, including Pro Bowl quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

The players, via video, asked the NFL to condemn racism, admit that they did wrong to try to silence peaceful protests, and claim that the lives of African-Americans matter.

In the video, Goodell said, “We, the National Soccer League, condemn racism and systematic oppression of African Americans.”

He added, “We, the National Soccer League, admit that we were wrong not to listen to NFL players earlier and encourage all players to speak up and protest peacefully. We, the National Soccer League, believe that the lives of African Americans matter. “

He went on to say that he would begin to connect with players who are making their voices heard, adding: “Without African American players there would be no National Football League, and professionals across the country are emblematic of centuries of silence, inequality, and oppression of African American players, coaches, fans and staff. “

He added, “We are listening. I am listening. And I will be reaching out to players who have raised their voices and others on how we can improve and move toward a better and more united family in the NFL.”

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was one of the main organizers of the players’ video, which opened with the statement: “It’s been 10 days since George Floyd was brutally murdered.”

The players then took turns asking the question, “What if I were George Floyd?” The video closed with the players insisting that “they will not be silenced.”

After the Goodell video was posted, Thomas tweeted, “Well said Roger.”

This has come about after the African-American George Floyd died on Monday of last week after a white police officer in Minneapolis knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

The officer was charged with second degree murder. Three others have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree killings.