Read in Spanish

The coronavirus pandemic that has paralyzed sports all over the world has caused the cancellation of the NFL game in Mexico that would take place at the Estadio Azteca.

Through its social media platforms, the NFL’S office in Mexico announced that this year’s game will be rescheduled to 2021 to focus on the well-being of the players, staff, and fans.

This is the second time in the last three years that the Mexico game will not take place.

“After considerable analysis, we believe the decision to play all our games domestically this season is the right one for our players, our clubs, and all our fans in the US, Mexico and UK, “said NFL Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer Christopher Halpin. “We greatly appreciate the support of our governmental and stadium partners in Mexico and the United Kingdom, who all agree with this decision, and we look forward to returning for games in both countries in the 2021 season.

“We also thank our incredible fans in those territories for their passionate support of the NFL. We will continue to serve them through our outstanding media partners and by being active supporters of both grassroots football and COVID-19 relief efforts in Mexico and the UK. “

The NFL had announced the Arizona Cardinals would be the host team for the NFL game in Mexico City during the 2020 season. However, the Cardinals’ opponent had yet to be announced.

Michael Bidwill, Cardinals chairman and president, said in a statement:

“Two years ago when the NFL awarded Super bowl LVII to Arizona and State Farm Stadium, we understood the requirement of hosting an international game before 2023, “and added that” we are thrilled to learn that this game will take place at Aztec stadium where we received such an enthusiastic reception in 2005. We are extremely grateful for the support we receive from fans in Mexico and look forward to an incredible experience. “

Photo: Taken from the Cardinal’s official website

This year’s game would have marked the 5th straight season an NFL game was scheduled at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Mexican NFL fans were going to be able to take a close look at Offensive Rookie of the Year Kyler Murray guiding Kliff kingsbury‘s offense. The Cardinals came on strong down the stretch during the 2019 season and were one of the more entertaining non-playoff teams in late December 2019.

In 2020, the Arizona Cardinals are scheduled for home dates against the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and the Washington Redskins.

Recommended: The NFL’s future in Mexico: games in 2020 & 2021

gm

.