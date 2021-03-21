NFL: Bears throw house out the window against Seahawks by Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks you no longer want to have the services of Russell wilsonIn the same way, it is not that the quarterback wants to give his life for this institution in the National Football League (NFL)Therefore, it is in the transfer market.

One of the teams that has shown a strong interest in acquiring the services of the quarterback is Chicago Bears, so much so, that he intends to “practically give himself away” in order to take Wilson to Illinois and defend the team’s colors.

What do we mean by “giving yourself away”? Okay, Chicago hit the table in a forceful way after offering three first-round draft picks, a third round and two players from the squad (starters), according to Dan Patrick.

Chicago Bears offer

Now, according to various reports, it seems that Seattle was interested in accepting the offer, but Pete Carroll convinced the high command of the institution to reject the tempting offer by the Bears.