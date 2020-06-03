NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the 32 teams that they will have to conduct training camps this summer inside the main facilities in their city due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most teams stay at their practice complexes year-round, but Dallas, Pittsburgh, Kansas City, and Buffalo are among the franchises that run their camps elsewhere.

The Cowboys and Steelers are scheduled to play the Hall of Fame game on August 6 in Canton, Ohio, and will be the first two teams to open their camps in late July. Dallas normally trains in Oxnard, California, and Pittsburgh in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

The Cowboys have never had their entire preseason at home. The Steelers have trained at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, a town near Pittsburgh, for more than 50 years.

The league has canceled all practices involving participant attendance at the facility, and only recently began opening the complexes two weeks ago on a limited basis. No coach or players, except those who are receiving medical treatment and rehabilitation, are allowed to enter the facilities.

The NFL hopes that they will soon be able to fully open the clubs albeit under strict medical guidelines including social distancing protocols.

A team that is in a kind of limbo are the Raiders. Of course, his move to Las Vegas has been complicated by the pandemic.

The Raiders had conducted workouts at their Alameda complex near Oakland and planned to hold a training camp in Napa, an hour north of the San Francisco Bay area, as they normally do. But they could move entirely to their facilities in Henderson, Nevada.

The Bills have attended St. John Fisher College outside Rochester, New York since 2000, but have been spending less and less time at that camp since coach Sean McDermott arrived.

The Bills expanded their practice center at their headquarters and last year introduced a new weight room training center. That facility has the best equipment and cost around $ 18 million.