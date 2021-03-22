NFL announces plan for 2021 Draft in Cleveland

It’s official now. Through an official statement, the National Football League (NFL) has ratified that the 2021 Draft, where the teams will choose their new prospects, will take place in the city of Cleveland, Ohio, between April 29 and May 1.

The information indicates that the event will take place in three different scenarios: the FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center; while the physical presence of the main first-round players, league executives and fans has been communicated, although with conditions.

As reported by the NFL, those who attend the 2021 Draft must meet two mandatory requirements: be vaccinated against the Coronavirus and mandatory use of masks; For their part, franchise staff may meet in a recruiting room at a location of their choice, either at their facilities or elsewhere, following the appropriate protocols.









This will be the 2021 NFL Draft



“We are delighted to head to Cleveland for the NFL Draft, which has become one of the most anticipated sporting events; we look forward to bringing the excitement of our Draft traditions to fans in collaboration with the Browns “, he claimed Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of league events and club business.

Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner in Draft 2020 (.)



The 2021 Draft will be the first public event held by the NFL this year, remembering that last year it was carried out in its entirety by virtual means, where the first selection was the quarterback. Joe burrow, chosen by Cincinnati Bengals.