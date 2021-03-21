NFL 2021: The NFL signs new TV deals: 10 billion, double the previous one, and agreement with Amazon

The NFL will generate about double the revenue from broadcasts, reaching almost 10 billion dollars per season with the new media rights deal they announced Thursday that includes a Deal with Amazon Prime Video to exclusively stream Thursday night’s game as of 2022.

The league generates about 5.9 billion a year under the current contract. He will receive more than 113,000 million in 11 seasons with him new agreement to start in 2023. This represents a 80% increase with respect to the same previous period, he indicated to the Associated Press with knowledge of the contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the figures were not publicly announced.

Amazon has been a streaming partner for Thursday’s games since 2017, but now will suck up the whole fox pack, which got the rights in 2018 after CBS and NBC shared the package for two campaigns.

The meetings will continue to air on CBS, Fox, NBC, as well as ESPN. in the US market, while ABC will have a limited game schedule and will return to the Super Bowl rotation for the first time since the 2005 season.

The agreement with ESPN was to end after 2021, while the rest ended a year later, but ESPN obtained a deal to extend the agreement until 2022. With the exception of the agreement with Amazon, The new contracts will begin to apply in the 2023 season and will end after the 2033 campaign.

With this substantial increase, the 32 teams will be able to have an increase to the maximum salary throughout the decade. The limit dropped by nearly $ 16 million this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.