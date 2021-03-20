NFL 2021: NFL opens investigation against Deshaun Watson following sexual assault lawsuits

The league seeks to interview each of the victims who have accused the quarterback

Desus that a third sexual assault lawsuit against Deshaun Watson, The NFL has launched an independent investigation against the Texans quarterback. According to the first reports, The league will seek to interview each of the victims in the next few days.

The league authorities will already have in their sights the recent accusations that the quarterback has faced. According to Adam schefter an official has commented that “The matter is under review of the personal conduct policy.”

Until now the three legal actions that have been filed come from lawyer Tony Buzbee; who is listed as the representative of the women who have alleged “misconduct” And that even at least one Watson would have been forced to have oral sex during December of last year.

The lawsuits, which just surfaced this week, may increase during the following days. Meanwhile, the pitcher has commented that he “seeks to clear his name.” He had also accused the lawyer of pursuing financial interests.

As for the Texans, the franchise commented this Thursday that it will maintain constant communication with the NFL and that they will rule on the case, once the investigation of the league concludes: “We continue to take seriously this and all matters that involve to anyone within the Houston Texans organization. We do not anticipate making additional statements until the conclusion of the NFL investigation “; Houston sentenced.