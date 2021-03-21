NFL 2021: Mitchell Trubisky leaves Chicago and is the new backup QB for the Buffalo Bills

The quarterback was four years the starter of the Bears, who chose to sign Andy Dalton

Mitchell trubisky has new equipment. The quarterback agreed on Thursday for 1 year to be the backup for the Buffalo Bills, thus ending his stage in Chicago.

The Bears had decided not to retain Trubisky and on Tuesday they signed Andy Dalton to compete with Nick Foles for the starting job, after they tried unsuccessfully to make a trade for Russell Wilson.

Chicago chose Trubisky with the second overall pick in the 2017 Draft, the same draft in which the Chiefs and Texans chose Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. The Bears were 29-21 in the regular season, making the postseason twice, though Trubisky averaged 208 yards per game and just 6.7 yards per attempt, 38th among quarterbacks who started at least 10 games since 2017.

Trubisky’s departure began to take shape in the spring of 2020, when the Bears waived the fifth-year rookie option for the quarterback and signed Nick Foles, who relieved him midway through the third game of the season against Atlanta, but his poor performances returned the job to Trubisky, who started the final six games of the year.

In Buffalo, Josh allen took a step forward in 2020, leading the team to the conference final. Matt Barkley had been the understudy, but he ended his contract and is a free agent.