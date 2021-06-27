Neza FC achieves a new victory in the preseason

MEXICO CITY.

Neza Futbol Club defeated Club Deportivo Zitácuaro 3-2 as a visitor, which competes in the Premier League of the Mexican Soccer Federation. The match was a preparation for the State of Mexico team with a view to the start of the second season of the Mexican Football League.

The great figure of the ‘Red Bulls’ was forward Luis ‘Black Panther’ González, which was uncovered with three goals, thus adding four in the preseason stage of the new horns.

Thank God we are on the right track, I am a forward and the goal is everything for me, without goals an attacker is not worth it “, highlighted ‘Panther’ González who released a new look in Zitácuaro.

Neza Soccer Club went ahead in the first half 1-0, with a shot in the area of ​​González. For the second half, the game raised its intensity level achieving a frenzy 2-2 between the Red Bull and the locals, with five minutes remaining until the end of the game, Colombian González hit the ball with his right to achieve his triplet and thus give the victory to the Football League over the Premier League.

