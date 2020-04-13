Tiago Ramos, the brand new boyfriend of Neymar’s mother, has been raising the temperature of Instagram for some time with several photos in which he sunbathes in a swimsuit and shows enviable abs.

Neymar’s mother, the media Nadine Gonçalves (52 years old), has confirmed her romantic relationship with him. former soccer player, gamer and model Tiago Ramos, 30 years younger than her.

Neymar, who is 28 years old and six years younger than his stepfather, has given the approval to the relationship despite the 30-year difference between his mother and Tiago Ramos: “Be happy mom, I love you.”