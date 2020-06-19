The family Neymar It goes from scandal to scandal. The latter was a controversial episode that ended with Tiago Ramos, the boyfriend of the mother of the Brazilian soccer player, in the hospital after making a cut after a serious discussion with Nadine Gonçalves. In some Brazilian media, it was said that there were physical attacks in between, but ‘O Padrastro’ has broken his silence and has responded to all the accusations he has received in recent times.

“I tried in every way to preserve myself on this issue, preserve my family, preserve Nadine’s family, but unfortunately it was not possible. I hope after this video, you think a little bit before you talk about us, because it’s already hurting me a lot, professionally, hurting my family, Nadine’s family. I only ask for respect and peace. We went to the police station in Police to clarify everything that happened and make it clear that there was no type of aggression », he explains in a video published on Instagram.

But the thing does not stop there. In Brazil, an audio of Neymar calling Tiago Ramos « fagot », a conversation in which some friends of the PSG player even threaten to attack his father’s boyfriend if necessary. The ‘gamer’ denies that he has filed a complaint against the footballer, and although he did not like what he heard, he understands that he was nervous about his mother.

« At no time did I go to the police station to report a case against Neymar. Why? I am a son, I understand your comment in a moment of tension, of nervousness, without knowing for sure what was happening to his mother, « said the young influencer, 30 years younger than Nadine Gonçalves, the mother of ‘Ney’.