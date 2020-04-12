Neymar’s mother has revolutionized networks social by sharing a photo with her new boyfriend: a gamer named Thiago Ramos, who is 22 years old and he is a fan of Real Madrid.

Nadine Gonçalves, Neymar’s mother, is 52 years old, so the news of dating a man 30 years her juniora has run like wildfire. It was the mother of the PSG footballer who announced it on social networks sharing a photograph with Thiago Ramos.

Be happy, Mom. I love you », wrote Neymar on social networks, giving his blessing to his mother’s relationship with the gamer, who is six years younger than Neymar himself. Thiago Ramos is also a great follower of the sport and on his social networks He has publicly shown his love for Real Madrid.