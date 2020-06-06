Neymar’s mother is involved in an assault scandal with her partner again | Jean Catuffe / .
A new scandal indirectly splashes Brazilian soccer star Neymar. Her mother’s boyfriend ended up in the hospital with deep cuts on his arm after a violent couple fight.
The incident occurred at the home of Nadine Gonçalvez, where an ambulance had to arrive with paramedics, to help the young Tiago Ramos. Https://t.co/8v22Zu0Sx1
It is not the first time that Nadine Goncalves, 53, the soccer player’s mother, has been involved in controversy. Months ago he had attracted attention for officializing his relationship with Tiago Ramos, 22; Then it was back in the news for breaking the news that the young man was supposedly bisexual and would have been unfaithful to his cook, but also because he was accused of gender violence by his ex-girlfriend.
Finally, everything seemed to calm down when just a few days ago, Goncalves returned to retake the link with the “gamer” and made it clear through an Instagram post where he wrote: “The inexplicable is not explained, you live.”
Even in that post, Neymar expressed his support for his mom saying: “Be happy mom, I love you.”
But the calm and happiness did not last long. This Tuesday night everything became turbulent again and Tiago was removed from his partner’s house by an ambulance with deep cuts on his arm.
According to G1, at around nine o’clock at night, the neighbors heard screams and a loud discussion at Nadine’s residence, and minutes later the doctors arrived and took him to the Santa Casa de Santos hospital, where he received personalized attention.
What transpired is that that night the young man did not go back to sleep at the house where he lives with the lady. Faced with rumors, Neymar’s mother said that everything is fine and that it was only a “domestic accident”. Similarly, the alarms are already on.