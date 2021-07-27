Neymar’s message after the agreement with Barcelona

This is what PSG asks Barcelona for Neymar

The Barça and Neymar have reached an agreement by which the end is put in a friendly and extrajudicial way to the open litigation between the two parties. The Brazilian, through his twitter account, has been relieved by the closure of the crossed lawsuits.

With a religious gesture, that of the crossed hands in the form of a praise, the former Blue Neymar Junior has publicly shown his opinion. Link the icon with the statement on the Barça website informing about the agreement. ANDThis is the forward’s tweet showing his sense of relief and conformity:

🙏🏻 https://t.co/mWdbG9wXJK – Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) July 26, 2021

The statement from Neymar’s agency

Shortly before ‘Ney’s’ response, his agency, NR Sports, had issued a statement confirming the out-of-court agreement. The note explains the following: “By sharing the information previously disclosed by FC Barcelona, ​​we confirm that we have reached an agreement with the Spanish club, putting an end to the pending legal proceedings between both parties.”