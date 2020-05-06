The stoppage of world football brought several financial impacts for clubs and entities and this will be reflected in the next transfer window. The tendency is that negotiations are not as overpriced as at other times and that exchanges between clubs are more common.

“The coronavirus crisis is sure to have an impact on the value of players. Financial constraints are likely to lead to a drop in both the number of transfers and the number of signings, favoring loans and also exchanging players between clubs,” explained the team. football benchmark of KPMG.

In a study by KPMG, which provides audit services, it was found that the values ​​of great football stars were reduced, among them the name of Neymar, from PSG. The Brazilian’s price fell by 21.7% and today the player is valued at 137 million euros (R $ 838.7 million), well below the 222 million euros that the French club paid Barça for his signing.

Other important falls were in Mbappé and Messi. The Frenchman, who is the most expensive player in the world, fell from 225 million euros (R $ 1.3 billion) to 177 million (R $ 1.08 billion).

The current best in the world, cost 175 million euros (R $ 1.07 billion), which was the same amount as Neymar. Now, Messi is valued at 127 million euros (R $ 777.5 million). The Argentine also has an older age than the other two players.

