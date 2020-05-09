S. D. | EP

Updated: 05/08/2020 11: 51h

save

Brazilian lawyer Marcos Motta, whose clients include soccer player Neymar, rules out “sudden movements” in the coming months in the signings of footballers and urged “collaboration” between players and clubs to extend contracts beyond June 30 to finish the championships at the ISDE Webinar, included in the activities of the ISDE Sports Convention (ISC).

«The transfer market will change in the coming months, it will be more realistic, sophisticated and punctual. I foresee few signings because they are not good for the image of the industry and the movements will not be abrupt, “he indicated in his talk under the title ‘The challenges of the player transfer system and the role of agents and lawyers. in the days of COVID-19‘.

The founding partner of Bichara e Motta Advogados and ISDE professor stressed that the relationship between players and clubs “has changed” with the pandemic crisis and that, except in the case of large clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester City, “there will be few transfers” due to the economic consequences of the pandemic.

«The ‘bubble’ of the world of football has burst. We live in a world of illusion, but this is not reality. Never in history, since World War II, clubs have been in this situation. Ticket sales, merchandising and sponsorship revenues have fallen … The entire industry has been hurt, “he said.

The lawyer who supervised the transfer, for 222 million euros, of his compatriot Neymar from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint Germain considered that in the current context for COVID-19, football must “understand, learn and adapt”. «Understand what happens; learn what happens, and adapt to what happens. This is not the time to carry out aggressive movements“, said.

The extension of contracts

Member of the board of the European Association of Football Agents (EFAA) and the International Football Lawyers Association (AIAF), Motta explained that the FIFA guidelines on the extension of player contracts after June 30 “are recommendations”.

“They are not rules because FIFA cannot decide, but the legislation of each country does. I can’t imagine a club extending the contract without the consent of the player. The important thing is that there is collaboration between the parties, and that it be done by consensus, never unilaterally, “he clarified.

With nearly 25 years of experience in the world of football and legal adviser in more than 400 litigations before FIFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS), the lawyer predicted that the soccer industry will be one of the first to overcome the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

«It is part of Entertainment and is the second most affected by the crisis after the tourism industry. But few meet the cultural, social and economic aspects such as soccer, and in countries such as Germany, Spain and Brazil, work is being done to make it the engine to overcome the crisis“, he pointed.

Themes.