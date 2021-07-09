Neymar’s crack on Instagram against some Brazilians

07/09/2021 at 10:09 CEST

Tempers begin to heat up. The final is just around the corner, next morning from Saturday to Sunday at 2:00, and Neymar knows it. That is why, given the information that reaches them that many Brazilian fans want Leo Messi to win the title of Copa América champion, he wanted to share a story on his Instagram where he encourages these followers to give them support, although It seems more like a reprimand.

“I am Brazilian with a lot of pride and with a lot of love. My dream was always to be in the Brazil National Team and hear the fans singing. I never attacked or will attack if Brazil is playing for something, whatever the sport, a modeling contest, the Oscar or krl at 4 … If there is Brazil, I am from Brazil, and who is Brazilian and does it differently? Okay, I’ll respect it, but go to the … dedicated to those who are against, “said the crack of PSG.

On the other hand, it seems that Neymar’s words have not liked much either, since they do not believe that it is the appropriate way to create union. On the 10th of the ‘canarinha’, which missed the 2019 tournament where Brazil was champion due to injury, has the chance to win his first major tournament with the national team. He does not want it to escape him and for that reason, he wants all of Brazil to support them.

Leo Messi already affirmed after winning Colombia that the Brazil of his friend Neymar would be a very complicated rival.