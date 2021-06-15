Neymar’s Brazil dominates the most valuable XI of the Copa América 2021

Valued at 750 million

The most valuable XI of the Copa América reaches 750 million euros in market value and is dominated by the Brazilian team with up to seven players. After Canarinha, Argentina and Uruguay are the other countries present in the ideal team with two players each.

Likewise, five professionals who are active in LaLiga are part of the XI top of the Copa América: three from Real Madrid, one from FC Barcelona and another from Atlético de Madrid. The Spanish competition is the most represented in the line-up, while Real Madrid is, with three, the club that contributes the most players: Fede Valverde, Casemiro and Éder Militão.

Neymar and Messi, among the most valuable players in the Copa América

25 Luis Muriel – Atalanta – Market value: € 30 M

& copy imago images

Colombia

24 Emiliano Martínez – Aston Villa – € 30 M

& copy imago images

Argentina

23 Joaquín Correa – Lazio – € 30 M

& copy imago images

Argentina

22 Lucas Paquetá – Olympique Lyon – € 30 M

& copy imago images

Brazil

21 Davinson Sánchez – Tottenham Hotspur – € 32 M

& copy TM / imago images

Colombia

20 Duván Zapata – Atalanta – € 33 M

& copy imago images

Colombia

19 Rodrigo Bentancur – Juventus – € 35 M

& copy imago images

Uruguay

18 Douglas Luiz – Aston Villa – € 35 M

& copy imago images

Brazil

17 Rodrigo de Paul – Udinese – € 38 M

& copy imago images

Argentina

16 Ángel Correa – Atlético de Madrid – € 40 M

& copy imago images

15 Éder Militão – Real Madrid – € 40 M

& copy imago images

Brazil

14 Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid – € 40 M

& copy imago images

Brazil

13 Roberto Firmino – Liverpool FC – € 50m

& copy imago images

Brazil

12 Ederson – Manchester City – € 50 M

& copy imago images

Brazil

11 Richarlison – Everton FC – € 55 M

& copy imago images

Brazil

10 Alisson – Liverpool FC – € 60 M

& copy imago images

Brazil

9 Fabinho – Liverpool FC – € 60 M

& copy imago images

Brazil

8 José María Giménez – Atlético de Madrid – € 60 M

& copy imago images

Uruguay

7 Gabriel Jesus – Manchester City – € 60 M

& copy imago images

Brazil

6 Federico Valverde – Real Madrid – € 65 M

& copy imago images

Uruguay

5 Casemiro – Real Madrid – € 70 M

& copy imago images

Brazil

4 Marquinhos – Paris Saint-Germain – € 75 M

& copy TM / imago images

Brazil

3 Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona – € 80 M

& copy imago images

Argentina

2 Lautaro Martínez – Inter – € 80 M

& copy imago images

Argentina

1 Neymar – Paris Saint-Germain – € 100 M

& copy imago images

Brazil

The star of FC Barcelona Leo Messi and the Uruguayan central defender of Atlético José María Giménez complete the presence of LaLiga in the most valuable XI of the Copa América 2021.

The forward is made up of Lautaro Martínez and Gabriel Jesus

The Brazilian of PSG Neymar is the MVP of the tournament with a market value of 100 million euros and the only one to reach one hundred. The forward is made up of the Argentine from Inter Lautaro Martínez and the Brazilian from Manchester City Gabriel Jesus. Both Lautaro and Messi close the podium of the most valuable of the Copa América with 80 million euros of market value per head.

The center of the field has a clear white color with Fede Valverde and Casemiro. Liverpool pivot Fabinho is third in the middle with a valuation of 60 million euros.

The defense of three is occupied by . Giménez and the Brazilians Marquinhos and Militão. The PSG defender is the most valuable center-back in the world right now, along with Rúben Dias and Matthijs de Ligt.

Copa América: most valuable players of each team with Neymar leading

& copy imago images

Market value: € 100 million

Argentina: Leo Messi & Lautaro Martínez | Barça & Inter

& copy imago images

Market value: € 80 M

Uruguay: Federico Valverde | Real Madrid

& copy imago images

Market value: € 65 M

Colombia: Duván Zapata | Atalanta

& copy imago images

Market value: € 33 M

Peru: Renato Tapia | Celta Vigo

& copy TM / imago images

Market value: € 20 million

Venezuela: Yangel Herrera | Granada CF / Manchester City

& copy imago images

Market value: € 18 million

Paraguay: Miguel Almirón | Newcastle united

& copy imago images

Market value: € 16 million

Chile: Guillermo Maripán | AS Monaco

& copy TM / imago images

Market value: € 12 million

Ecuador: Pervis Estupiñán | Villarreal CF

& copy imago images

Market value: € 12 million

Bolivia: Erwin Saavedra | Bolivar

& copy imago images

Market value: € 1.1 M

For his part, the Madridista is the member of the team with the lowest market value: 40 million euros. The goal goes to Liverpool’s second player in the top XI, 28-year-old Alisson Becker, valued at € 60 million.

The most valuable XI of the Copa América 2021.

Homepage