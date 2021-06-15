Neymar’s Brazil dominates the most valuable XI of the Copa América 2021

Valued at 750 million
The most valuable XI of the Copa América reaches 750 million euros in market value and is dominated by the Brazilian team with up to seven players. After Canarinha, Argentina and Uruguay are the other countries present in the ideal team with two players each.
Likewise, five professionals who are active in LaLiga are part of the XI top of the Copa América: three from Real Madrid, one from FC Barcelona and another from Atlético de Madrid. The Spanish competition is the most represented in the line-up, while Real Madrid is, with three, the club that contributes the most players: Fede Valverde, Casemiro and Éder Militão.
Neymar and Messi, among the most valuable players in the Copa América
25 Luis Muriel – Atalanta – Market value: € 30 M
& copy imago images
Colombia
24 Emiliano Martínez – Aston Villa – € 30 M
& copy imago images
Argentina
23 Joaquín Correa – Lazio – € 30 M
& copy imago images
Argentina
22 Lucas Paquetá – Olympique Lyon – € 30 M
& copy imago images
Brazil
21 Davinson Sánchez – Tottenham Hotspur – € 32 M
& copy TM / imago images
Colombia
20 Duván Zapata – Atalanta – € 33 M
& copy imago images
Colombia
19 Rodrigo Bentancur – Juventus – € 35 M
& copy imago images
Uruguay
18 Douglas Luiz – Aston Villa – € 35 M
& copy imago images
Brazil
17 Rodrigo de Paul – Udinese – € 38 M
& copy imago images
Argentina
16 Ángel Correa – Atlético de Madrid – € 40 M
& copy imago images
15 Éder Militão – Real Madrid – € 40 M
& copy imago images
Brazil
14 Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid – € 40 M
& copy imago images
Brazil
13 Roberto Firmino – Liverpool FC – € 50m
& copy imago images
Brazil
12 Ederson – Manchester City – € 50 M
& copy imago images
Brazil
11 Richarlison – Everton FC – € 55 M
& copy imago images
Brazil
10 Alisson – Liverpool FC – € 60 M
& copy imago images
Brazil
9 Fabinho – Liverpool FC – € 60 M
& copy imago images
Brazil
8 José María Giménez – Atlético de Madrid – € 60 M
& copy imago images
Uruguay
7 Gabriel Jesus – Manchester City – € 60 M
& copy imago images
Brazil
6 Federico Valverde – Real Madrid – € 65 M
& copy imago images
Uruguay
5 Casemiro – Real Madrid – € 70 M
& copy imago images
Brazil
4 Marquinhos – Paris Saint-Germain – € 75 M
& copy TM / imago images
Brazil
3 Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona – € 80 M
& copy imago images
Argentina
2 Lautaro Martínez – Inter – € 80 M
& copy imago images
Argentina
1 Neymar – Paris Saint-Germain – € 100 M
& copy imago images
Brazil
The star of FC Barcelona Leo Messi and the Uruguayan central defender of Atlético José María Giménez complete the presence of LaLiga in the most valuable XI of the Copa América 2021.
The forward is made up of Lautaro Martínez and Gabriel Jesus
The Brazilian of PSG Neymar is the MVP of the tournament with a market value of 100 million euros and the only one to reach one hundred. The forward is made up of the Argentine from Inter Lautaro Martínez and the Brazilian from Manchester City Gabriel Jesus. Both Lautaro and Messi close the podium of the most valuable of the Copa América with 80 million euros of market value per head.
The center of the field has a clear white color with Fede Valverde and Casemiro. Liverpool pivot Fabinho is third in the middle with a valuation of 60 million euros.
The defense of three is occupied by . Giménez and the Brazilians Marquinhos and Militão. The PSG defender is the most valuable center-back in the world right now, along with Rúben Dias and Matthijs de Ligt.
Copa América: most valuable players of each team with Neymar leading
& copy imago images
Market value: € 100 million
Argentina: Leo Messi & Lautaro Martínez | Barça & Inter
& copy imago images
Market value: € 80 M
Uruguay: Federico Valverde | Real Madrid
& copy imago images
Market value: € 65 M
Colombia: Duván Zapata | Atalanta
& copy imago images
Market value: € 33 M
Peru: Renato Tapia | Celta Vigo
& copy TM / imago images
Market value: € 20 million
Venezuela: Yangel Herrera | Granada CF / Manchester City
& copy imago images
Market value: € 18 million
Paraguay: Miguel Almirón | Newcastle united
& copy imago images
Market value: € 16 million
Chile: Guillermo Maripán | AS Monaco
& copy TM / imago images
Market value: € 12 million
Ecuador: Pervis Estupiñán | Villarreal CF
& copy imago images
Market value: € 12 million
Bolivia: Erwin Saavedra | Bolivar
& copy imago images
Market value: € 1.1 M
For his part, the Madridista is the member of the team with the lowest market value: 40 million euros. The goal goes to Liverpool’s second player in the top XI, 28-year-old Alisson Becker, valued at € 60 million.
The most valuable XI of the Copa América 2021.
Homepage