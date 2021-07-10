Neymar’s Brazil against Messi’s Argentina

RIO DE JANEIRO.

LIonel Messi does not want to go back in front of a trophy without being able to lift it. With four lost finals on his back, the Argentine star faces a unique opportunity, perhaps the last, to redeem himself: a Copa América final against classic rival Brazil at the Maracana and with Neymar eager to take him off the pedestal.

The duel will mark a break in the rivalry between the two South American giants, who together have seven world titles and 23 continental titles.

It will be the first time they meet in a final at the Rio stadium, where the local team has become unbeatable in decisive matches since they lost to Uruguay in the 1950 World Cup. “They are the last two South American world champions 2002, 1994, 1986 ; This has a dimension, without neglecting the greatness of Colombia, Uruguay, ” said local coach Tité. “To speak of Messi and Neymar is to speak of excellence, technical, mental and physical virtues and a very high creative capacity.”

Messi (34 years old) is before the opportunity to heal the wounds from so many blows. Drunk from Olympic laps in Barcelona, ​​he has never been able to win a trophy with the senior team: he lost three Copa América finals (2007, against Brazil; 2015 and 2016) and the 2014 World Cup against Germany, also at Maracana.

La Pulga warned before this Cup that it was “time to strike,” a desire that he confirmed on the field with four goals, five assists and a level rarely seen with the albiceleste.

The last box is with the champion Brazil, favorite for the unbeaten in official matches under the command of Tite, which dates back to the elimination against Belgium in the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup. Neymar, star of PSG, will face his friends Messi, Leandro Paredes and Ángel Di María, these last two current teammates.

The negative aspect of Brazil is the lack of effectiveness of their forwards: Richarlison and Roberto Firmino scored just one goal each, while Gabriel Jesús is suspended. The appearance of Lucas Paquetá partially remedied that deficit.

The antecedents support the condition of Brazil as a favorite. He was champion of the five previous editions in which he was host: 1919, 1922, 1949, 1989 and 2019. “That is past. Looking back does not serve as a reference, ”Tite warned.

Argentina is looking for its 15th continental trophy; it would reach Uruguay as the top winner. Brazil, in pursuit of its tenth.

Some 5,000 spectators with negative PCR will be able to attend the game today, by invitation, after the presence of the public was prohibited during the contest.

We invite you to see our content on networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.