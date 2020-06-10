SAO PAULO – The Brazilian prosecution received a complaint against striker Neymar Jr. for homophobic insults against his young stepfather by an LGBT activist, after the dissemination of an alleged audio attributed to the player and his friends, in which one of them suggests kill and torture the victim.

The complaint was filed Tuesday night with the Public Ministry of the state of Sao Paulo by Agripino Magalhaes, an activist from the LGBT movements, who asks that the case be investigated by the police and that the telephone secrecy of the French Paris Saint Germain attacker be broken and of the Brazilian team and their friends.

THE CASE

The alleged homophobic insult and the threats from his friends occurred after an incident between the player’s mother, Nadine Gonçalves, and her boyfriend, the footballer and model Tiago Ramos, on June 2 in the luxurious apartment that the couple shared in the São Paulo port of Santos.

The couple’s argument, which was denounced by the neighbors, ended with the arrival of the police and an ambulance to help Ramos, 23 years old and 30 years younger than the attacker’s mother, who ended up with deep injuries to her arm apparently for punching angrily at a large window in the apartment.

The case is under investigation and the Santos Civil Police interrogated the couple last Saturday so that they could present their version of the events, after Ramos left the hospital where he underwent surgery.

After the incident, an alleged Neymar audio dialogue with his friends circulated on social networks, in which the forward calls his stepfather “viadinho” (little deer), a word used in Portuguese to refer contemptuously to homosexuals, and one of they propose to “kill” and torture him.

Neymar did not comment on the veracity of the audio.

Ramos already has a history of domestic violence in Spain, after a complaint filed with the authorities of the European country by her Spanish ex-partner Rita Cumplido, 44, a saleswoman who obtained a court order for the Brazilian to no longer approach her .

The model Najile Trindade is now charged with a false complaint against the crack of world football.

The event occurred last year when the Brazilian was a member of the fifth division of the Iberian country in Guareña, where he arrived after defending in Brazil several modest clubs in the northeast of the country.

The courtship of Ramos and Gonçalves attracted attention not only because they were Neymar’s mother and the difference in age, but also because several men, some recognized, publicly assumed to have had homosexual relations with the footballer, which was never denied by the new stepfather. of the Canarinha attacker.

ISSUES IN JUSTICE

Neymar has been linked to various legal proceedings against him.

In late May, a Brazilian judge provisionally suspended the payment of a fine of about $ 16.5 million imposed on the attacker in a process for an alleged evasion of taxes and irregularities in his tax return between 2011 and 2013, which includes the transfer to Barcelona.

In December 2017, a second instance court denied an appeal to Neymar and upheld the payment of a fine of about $ 3,000 to doctor Herbert Kramer and his team, who six years ago had assisted the delivery of their only son, Davi Lucca.

However, in Neymar’s various troubles with justice, the one with the most repercussion in Brazil was the complaint in 2019 at a police station specialized in crimes against women in Sao Paulo presented by the model Najila Trindade, who accused the player of sexual violation allegedly committed in a Paris hotel.

The complaint was filed in August of that same year by Brazilian justice at the request of the prosecution, which alleged lack of evidence and some contradictions in the version of the alleged victim.

In fact, the Civil Police of Sao Paulo has initiated several investigations against Trindade for false accusation and extortion, while the model threatened last February to denounce the soccer player again, but now before the French courts.