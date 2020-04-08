Luis Suarez has reopened the doors of the Barcelona to Neymar. The Brazilian is one of the great goals of the Catalan team in the next transfer market, whenever. The Uruguayan striker has not hesitated to ensure that the PSG player “You will always be welcome in the locker room.”

“As is the situation in the world today, talk about who can come by how everything is complicated. But I can speak like the players that are and are huge players, “said Suarez in an interview with Mundo Deportivo in which he was also asked by Lautaro Martínez.

«Ney everyone knows him and we know the appreciation that we have in the locker roomWhat he is as a player is indisputable because he still has a lot to give and in the dressing room he would always be welcome because of the affection he has for him, “says Luis Suárez.

The Uruguayan would also endorse the arrival of Lautaro: “He is a player who has been growing a lot in Italy, he is a ‘nine’ who he has movements that are spectacular and that reflects how great a forward he is. It is not that one feels compatible but that one feels happy that the club wants to incorporate players who come to help and fulfill the same objective that is everyone’s, that of wanting to win everything.

Luis Suárez also referred to his renewal: «At the moment I have a contract with the club and I don’t think about anything other than fulfilling that contract for now. Then the time will surely come for the club and for me to sit down and talk because the relationship was always good. “