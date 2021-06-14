Neymar today close to matching Pelé with the Brazilian team in Copa América 2021 | America’s Cup 2021

The Brazilian National Team is the great candidate to win the Copa América in 2021, not only because it is the venue for the championship, but also because of the performance and quality of the players under Tite’s command.

Neymar is perhaps the most prominent footballer from the list of 24 players that Verdeamarela has to face the nations competition, and it is that the PSG star was enough for the first 90 minutes to confirm that he wants to win the title at home and, likewise, enter the history of Brazil. It goes for a distinction that, for now, is Pele’s.

In the first game against Venezuela, Neymar dispatched himself with a goal and an assist in the 3-0 win. Now, he has Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, to continue the streak and unseat ‘O Rei’ from the place that has him as the top scorer in the history of the Brazilian team.

Neymar, for Pelé’s record

.

Well, with the goal against Vinotinto, Neymar reached 67 goals for Brazil, in 106 games played, and is only 10 points away from equaling the figure of Pelé, who is, for many, the best player to have scored. land of ‘nice jogo’. Will the Copa América reach him to dethrone Pelé?

Top scorers in the history of the Brazilian National Team



1. Pelé, 77 goals in 92 games played.

2. Neymar, 67 goals in 106 games played.

3. Ronaldo, 62 goals in 98 games played.

4. Romario, 55 goals in 70 games played.

5. Zico, 48 goals in 71 games played.