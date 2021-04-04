Neymar, three reds in 14 games

04/04/2021 at 7:21 PM CEST

Neymar, expelled. An image that fans of the PSG they have become more familiar than they would like. The forward has seen four red cards in his four courses in Paris. The last, this Saturday before the Lille in the defeat that cost the leadership to those of Mauricio Pochettino. An action in which the ’10’ lost his temper again.

It was the 89th minute and ‘les parisiens’ lost 0-1. The Brazilian went up the band when, after receiving a foul, the rival tried to retain the leather to scratch a few seconds. The ’10’ gave him a push to recover the ball and saw the second yellow. Already in the tunnel, they had to separate them to avoid the fight. According to ‘Le Parisien’, Neymar could receive between one and three extra games of sanction. In total, the São Paulo player has missed 12 games with PSG for disciplinary reasons.

It is the second expulsion of Neymar this season. The previous one goes back to September 13, when he saw the direct red in a tense league match against Marseille. In fact, the former Azulgrana has been sent off in three of the last 14 games he has played in Ligue 1.

In the four seasons he has been at PSG, the attacker has been sent off four times. This is the highest record of his career. During his five years in the first team of the Saints, Neymar saw the red card three times and only once in his four years in the Camp Nou.

In this campaign, the paulista is, together with the defender Abdou Diallo, the PSG player who has been sent off the most times. Not only that. Since his arrival in Paris in the summer of 2017, Neymar has been the club’s footballer who has seen the most red cards, matched with the central Presnel Kimpembe. “Managing emotions is part of life & rdquor ;, slipped after Saturday’s defeat Pochettino.