Neymar, suspended two games in France

04/07/2021

On at 22:34 CEST

The Disciplinary Commission of the French Professional Football League (LFP) has sanctioned the Brazilian striker from Paris Saint Germain with two games and a third suspension, which will not apply if he does not receive a new sanction, for his expulsion in last Sunday’s game against Lille, from Ligue 1.

Neymar saw two yellow cards and, therefore, the red one, for two incidents with two rival players. The first for putting his hand in the face of Benjamin Andre and the last, which meant the expulsion, for pushing the Portuguese Tiago Djalo, who also left the field for a double warning.

If the sanction may seem particularly harsh due to the accumulation of two yellow cards, it must be borne in mind that Neymar after leaving the pitch continued the dispute with the Portuguese defender of Lille Tiago Djalo in the corridors of the Parc des Princes.

In fact, the two players had to be separated by the security teams so as not to come to blows, as seen in the television pictures. The Brazilian star had already had a significant altercation in September with the Spaniard from Olympique de Marseille Álvaro González.

Tiago Djalo, who also ended up being sent off for a double warning, the second for the scuffle with the Brazilian forward, the disciplinary commission finally sanctioned him with two suspension matches, the second exempt from compliance if he does not repeat offenders.

The decision of the Professional Football League was made public when a crucial appointment for Neymar was about to begin, the quarter-final match of the Champions League between Bayern Munich and PSG.

The discipline commission also reported other sanctions, including a suspension match for two other PSG players -Idrissa Gueye and Leandro Paredes-, for Álvaro González from Marsella and for Wout Faes, from Reims.

In these four cases, the reason is that they all received a third warning in a period of ten official competition matches.