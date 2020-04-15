Neymar He was very close to being a Barcelona player in the summer, but the operation was not closed due to small details. 20 million euros separated the striker from returning to the Barça club, according to the Què T’hi Jugues program on Cadena SER. Barça offered 110 kilos plus Todibo, Rakitic and Dembélé on loan but PSG asked for 130 million to let the player leave for the Camp Nou.

The Brazilian star he was willing to put out of his pocket the 20 million euros that separated Barça’s offer from what PSG requested. Ney wanted to return to the Barça club with his friends Messi and Luis Suárez. Despite this, the operation was not closed because the president Bartomeu did not accept the conditions for various reasons: first for the players involved and second for the salary the player would receive (Fair Play Financiero).

Bartomeu considered that the operation had a high economic cost. That, added to that they had to convince the three players involved in the operation and that they could breach the Financial Fair Play By signing him, he forced Barça to back down and not bring him back. This program ensures that Neymar is no longer optimistic and sees the possibility of dressing in Barça more complicated.

The truth is that the former Barcelona player was very close to playing at Camp Nou again. He wanted to leave Paris, he was willing to pay the difference out of his pocket, but Bartomeu’s refusal cut short his dream of returning to Barcelona.

The 130 million euros were a problem for the Catalan team since they had signed Antoine Griezmann from Atlético for a similar amount (120 million euros), which left the entity with practically no margin to take over the services of the PSG footballer.