Neymar stars in an unfortunate threat of tangana in the changing room tunnel after being expelled

Neymar ended up unhinged in the 0-1 defeat of PSG before Lille. The Brazilian was sent off in the 89th minute and transferred his frustration to the changing room tunnel, when he went to look for the Tiago Djalo, to the point that both almost come to blows.

Both players were sent off after engaging on the field of play after being previously cautioned, so they both saw the red card. But the thing did not end there, and Neymar and Djalo continued with the brawl on the way to the tunnel, in which they had to be separated so that the situation did not get worse.

Last 14 Neymar games in Ligue 1: ⚽ 6 goals

🎯 3 assists

⛔ 3 red cards Today he was fighting until the tunnel with Djaló pic.twitter.com/4Oark13Kuo – xGoalsMX (@xGoalsMX) April 3, 2021

The two protagonists of this unfortunate scene are expected to be sanctioned by the French league, as well as by their respective clubs.