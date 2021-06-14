Neymar stalks Pelé’s historical record with Brazil

BRASILIA.

The Brazil coach Tite highlighted the performance of the “unpredictable” Neymar, who scored a goal and gave an assist in the 3-0 victory against Venezuela this Sunday at the opening of the America’s Cup 2021 in Brasilia, what brings him closer to Pelé’s scoring record.

He developed the ability to assist, right foot, left foot. He becomes an unpredictable player, “said the coach at a virtual press conference after the game, for Group B.

When we manage to activate him in a more advanced area of ​​the field, he is more protected, because there the opponent is afraid of making a firmer marking, a foul in an important area. We structured the team so that he receives fewer balls, but in a more efficient way to create scoring opportunities, “he added.

Neymar scored the second goal from a penalty and assisted ‘Gabigol’ for the last goal in the victory against the decimated Venezuela, with more than a dozen casualties due to covid-19 and injuries, at the opening of the South American tournament at the Mané Garrincha stadium in the Brazilian capital.

The 10′ he reached 67 goals with ‘Canarinha’, ten less than the historical top scorer, ‘Rey’ Pelé, and five more than the third, Ronaldo.

