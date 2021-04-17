Neymar solves all the doubts about his renewal with PSG

Neymar clarified the doubts regarding its future after the elimination of the Bayern in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The forward of the Paris Saint Germain, who was chosen as the best player of the match, was questioned about his renewal and his words were the following: “It is no longer a topic, I feel happier than before.”

Neymar could not hide the happiness after eliminate Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League and claim revenge after last year’s final. The Brazilian was the highlight of the match, although he could not finish the job with a goal for Paris Saint Germain – he had two sticks. At the end of the meeting, Neymar was asked about his renewal after it did not finish making official and recently he has been linked again with a possible return to Barcelona.

“That is no longer an issue, obviously I feel very comfortable and at home here at the PSG. I feel happier than before, “he replied. Neymar in statements to TNT Sports Brasil. In addition, he assured that the thorn would be removed if he had not scored in the next semifinals (against the winner of Manchester City – Borussia Dortmund). “We had more occasions than in Munich. I missed a few goals, but I told Pochettino that would mark them in the semifinals. Anyway, I am very happy with this classification, “he said.

“Neymar is going to be at PSG for a long time”

The president of Paris Saint Germain also spoke about the future of Neymar, Nasser Al Khelaifi. “We have invested a lot in this club to win the Champions League and all the trophies at stake. Neymar and Kylian (Mbappé) have no excuses to leave. We really have everything to win every tournament. We are a great team, “he said at the end of the meeting in the Parque de Los Príncipes in RMC Sport.

“Our goal is to go as far as possible. Our ambition is to reach the final and win the tournament. Let’s go game by game. Tonight we were magnificent. We could have scored three or four goals, but we finally qualified ”, commented the president of the Parisian club.

🇧🇷 Dangerous in any one-on-one situation – a special talent. Neymar takes the plaudits. 👉 He will be one of four nominees for the Player of the Week crown when the poll opens on Wednesday night 👑 # UCLPOTM | #UCL pic.twitter.com/VwMFHgOM1k – UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 13, 2021

“I had confidence in our team, which has grown and has a lot of experience. We beat Barça and Bayern, that means a lot of things. We came to win the Champions League. I am very proud of the team. The coach and Leonardo did a wonderful job. The players gave it their all, ”said Al Khelaifi. Furthermore, questioned directly by Neymar, Al Khelaifi replied: “I think Neymar will be at PSG for a long time”.