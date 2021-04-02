Neymar shows his new mural for his basketball court: “My idols at home”

Neymar has shown this Tuesday on social networks the spectacular new mural with which he has decorated one of the walls of his basketball court. The Brazilian footballer has already shown on multiple occasions that he feels devotion to the sport of the basket, and has wanted to count on the faces of some of the greatest legends in history on the track that he has in one of his many mansions, although he has not specified which one, although it can be assumed that it is in Brazil.

The artist in charge of carrying out the work has been his compatriot Carlos Eduardo Fernandes, better known as Kobra. At 45, Kobra is a muralist, an urban artist born in a poor neighborhood in Sao Paulo who gained enormous popularity from 2007 thanks to the ‘Muro das memórias’ project in his hometown. Since then, he has created gigantic, full-color works with the faces of Anne Frank, Gandhi or Albert Einstein and has made the world’s largest graffiti for the 2016 Rio Olympics, in addition to other jobs in private areas.

Precisely in Neymar he has one of his great clients, and this time he put in his hands the elaboration of the faces of several NBA players. The mural is dominated by the image of Michael Jordan, young, smiling, from the front and with various colors running through his face. He is accompanied on the sides by those who for many have been the only ones who have dared to question the historic throne of the 23rd of the Bulls: LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, both with vertical lines following their features.

Further they are located Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green, two players with whom Neymar has shared several meetings both when he was at Barcelona and recently at Paris Saint-Germain. Especially with Green, he has maintained an even closer relationship with meetings in entertainment venues. By last, Scottie Pippen and Jimmy Butler They complete the mural, and with the latter a Neymar has also shared various moments who can now have the faces of the best as inspiration.

However, it is not the only graffiti that Kobra has made for the Brazilian footballer, since in his day he made one with the faces of the player and his son David Lucca, another with the face of Neymar and Batman and in a street he immortalized Los Angeles the player with the Brazil jersey.