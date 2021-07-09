Neymar says that the final against Argentina is the one he always dreamed of playing

07/09/2021 at 06:08 CEST

. / Rio de Janeiro

The brazilian Neymar affirmed this Thursday that this Saturday’s game against Argentina in Rio de Janeiro, to define the Copa América title, is the final that he always dreamed of playing. “It was the final that I always dreamed of playing. The final that everyone who likes football expects from a Copa América. A Brazil-Argentina, a classic of many years for both teams to be great,” declared Neymar in a video released by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) after training. “It is for all the titles they have already won, for all those who have already passed through the national teams, for those that exist today. For me it is an honor to be part of this team of Brazilian players. It is obvious that the desire to win is immense” , he stressed.

Neymar recalled that in the final of the last Copa América, which Brazil conquered in 2019 against Peru at the Maracana stadium, he had to watch the game from the stands because he had been separated due to injury before starting the tournament. “I suffered a lot, I was very strong. Only at the same time I knew that I could have been there on the court and, unfortunately, because of an injury I was left out. It is my first Copa América final and I am going with everything to win this title. “, it manifested.

He also highlighted the friendship with the Argentine star Lionel Messi, with whom he shared a dressing room at Barcelona. “I always said it. He is the best player I have ever seen play. He is a great friend, only now we are in a final and we are rivals. I want to win this title, that as he is the first too. I know that he has fought a lot for a title with Argentina. If I was not and was not Brazil I was always a fan of Argentina, “said Neymar.

Before the statements, the attacker of the French Paris Saint Germain had published on social networks criticisms against the Brazilians who will make force in favor of Argentina. “I am Brazilian with a lot of pride and with a lot of love. I never made or will force him against Brazil, even if he is playing any sport, beauty contest or an Oscar. If Brazil is there, I am Brazil. I will respect, but let him go for the c … “, wrote the forward.

The lateral Danilo, the hitch Éverton Cebolinha and the creative Lucas Paquetá, among others, also gave statements to the CBF television channel in which they highlighted the “historic match” of the Canarinha against Argentina and the power to have Neymar in that final . “Playing with Neymar also gives me enormous peace of mind,” said Lucas Paquetá, who with goals and outstanding performances so far in the Copa América has made a place for himself in the head of the Brazilian team.