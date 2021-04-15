Neymar reveals one of his plans for when he retires

04/15/2021 at 6:48 PM CEST

Martí Grau

Neymar told what will be one of his hobbies once he announces his final goodbye from football. In a statement for the French television channel CNews, the Brazilian made it clear that he is going to dedicate time to one of his great passions, poker. “When I finish my degree it is one of the things that I like the most. “

The PSG forward says he was fond of the game since the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. “I have been playing with him for a long time and almost every day. I started playing it at the World Cup in Brazil and over the years I fell in love with it. “

In addition, he took the opportunity to establish similarities between his style of play on the field and his style as a poker player. “I am as offensive as on the field, there are similarities between poker and football, attention is one of them. The way you read your opponent and the game is also very important. “

Although he is currently having a good time with his club, Neymar still does not define the future of his football career. On the other hand, it seems that the Brazilian star is quite clear that poker will be one of the hobbies that he does not want to give up once he hangs up his boots.