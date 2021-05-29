Neymar responds to Nike for sexual assault investigation

By Andrew Downie

(Reuters) – Brazilian soccer player Neymar responded to sportswear maker Nike Inc on Friday, saying the company’s announcement about terminating a sponsorship deal for him because he refused to cooperate with an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a Nike employee it was “an absurd lie.”

In a story first reported by The Wall Street Journal on Thursday, Nike, which had the player under contract long-term, reported that it terminated the deal last year after an employee brought “credible” allegations against the player.

Neymar, who plays for Paris St Germain, denies the allegations.

The incident allegedly took place in 2016, but the employee initially requested to keep the matter confidential and Nike only opened its investigation in 2019 after the woman expressed interest in bringing the case to justice, according to a statement from the firm.

Nike said it had ended its relationship with Neymar in 2020 because “the athlete refused to cooperate in a good faith investigation into credible allegations of wrongdoing made by an employee.”

However, Neymar denied the allegations and said he did not know the employee in question.

“They didn’t give me a chance to defend myself,” he wrote on Instagram. “I have never had any kind of relationship or closeness with this person. I did not even have the opportunity to speak with her, to know the true reasons for her pain. That person, an employee, was not protected. I, a sponsored athlete, I was not protected. “

(Reporting by Andrew Downie. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)