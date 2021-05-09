Neymar renews with PSG until 2025

The PSG has made official this Saturday the renewal of Neymar junior, which will continue in the Parc des Princes until June 30, 2025. The club chaired by Al-Khelaifi He manages to renew his great star, who ended his contract in 2022 and his situation began to get impatient in Paris. Once Neymar’s continuity is guaranteed, it remains to be seen if Kylian Mbappé follows him or, on the contrary, decides to go out next summer.

It has been several long months of renewal between PSG and Neymar, who once again had the fly behind his ear of a possible return to Barcelona. Despite all the rumors, the economic crisis of the Barça club made an operation very difficult that could mean the Brazilian’s reunion with Messi, the great dream of both. However, unless 10 surprises everyone and signs with PSG, They will still not play together after Neymar’s departure from Barcelona back in the summer of 2017.

Neymar’s economic claims were the great stumbling block between both parties to seal the renewal. Well, after several months of negotiations, the player has managed to sign a contract with a salary of 30 million per season in the middle of the coronavirus crisis. PSG makes a significant financial effort with the aim of Champions League in the bedroom, a dream that escaped again this season after the elimination in the semifinals against the Manchester City. In fact, he would charge a significant premium reflected in the contract in case of being European champion.

Neymar and Messi at PSG?

There had been a lot of talk in recent weeks that Neymar It was the great dream of Joan Laporta facing next summer, but finally the Brazilian will continue in Paris. Since his departure in 2017, Neymar has tried on several occasions to leave the Parque de los Príncipes and was very close to doing so in 2019, but finally Barça was not able to face a very complicated operation on an economic level. This time it seems definitive: there will be no second half in the history of Neymar with Barcelona.

Likewise, almost ruled out is the return of one of the most successful pairs of recent years in the world of football: that of Messi and Neymar. Except for surprise, the Argentine will continue in Barcelona and will sign a two-season contract with the club of his life. Therefore, Neymar will have to fight in Paris for the Champions League without Messi … and he could do it without Mbappé.

All eyes are focused on Mbappé

The Paris Saint-Germain He has already fulfilled the first of his two objectives: to renew Neymar. However, he has work ahead of him with Kylian Mbappé, who concludes a contract on June 30, 2022. The story with him is somewhat different, because at 22 years everything seems to indicate that wants to leave the Park of the Princes towards Madrid. The French striker wants to fly away from Paris and away from his great friend Neymar, in a situation that is very reminiscent of the Brazilian himself with Messi at Barcelona.

The Real Madrid he knows that the player’s desire is to sign for the white club and the moment is next summer. For this reason, in Valdebebas they will make a great economic effort to dress in white who is already one of the best players in the world. The operation is to be carried out within the terms of viability and financial security, but with all the confidence that the next transfer market can be a reality. In this way, the PSG has managed to renew Neymar, but it will be much more complicated with Mbappe.