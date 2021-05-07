Neymar renewed: PSG tied the ’10’ until 2026

If any fan of the FC Barcelona I hoped to see together again Lionel messi with Neymar Jr, this Friday they received a hard blow. The Brazilian star will renew his contract with PSG this Saturday according to L’Equipe exclusive.

“Neymar extends his contract with PSG this Saturday until 2026. Arrived in Paris in 2017, the Brazilian star will extend his four-year contract this Saturday. Neymar will be linked to PSG until 2026 ”, published the French media.

Neymar prolongs ce samedi are contrat with PSG jusqu’in 2026 Arrived in 2017 in Paris, the British star prolongera ce samedi son contrat de quatre ans. Neymar will be lié au PSG jusqu’en 2026: https://t.co/Aeg71RJEyB pic.twitter.com/yKN64PO8OC – L’ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) May 7, 2021

They assure that FC Barcelona did not have enough economic capacity to enter the operation and take the player back. It will renew until June 30, 2026 and will charge € 30 million per season. In addition, you will receive a key bonus if you manage to win the UEFA Champions League with the team led by Mauricio Pochettino.

Neymar’s contract ended in June 2022 and the rumors of a possible abandonment of the Parisian club, after being eliminated in the Champions League, grew considerably.

Now those who can dream are the fans of Paris Saint-Germain. No details are known about a possible renewal of Messi at the Catalan club and PSG is on the horizon as a possible destination to continue his football career.

