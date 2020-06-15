Neymar Junior and Marco Verratti made a trip to Saint-Tropez, where they have fun with some models, as the Italian midfielder shared through social networks

Neymar is already in France, although the suspension of Ligue 1 allows him a freedom that he has used to go with his friend and partner Marco Verratti to one of the quintessential party towns in Europe: Saint-Tropez. The Brazilian star appeared in several videos on social networks, where he is seen having fun with Verratti and some models.

Along with Neymar and Verratti they are also in Saint-Tropez as part of the trip Ezequiel Lavezzi, former PSG footballer and already retired, or some models like Cindy Bruna, who has been related on more than one occasion with the Brazilian player, or Jessica Aidi, Verratti’s girlfriend.