"Neymar provoked you with and without the ball, it was unbearable"

The former Atlético de Madrid player, Juanfran, hit Neymar for his behavior on the pitch in an interview on the program El Larguero de la Cadena SER: “Off the pitch they told me he’s a good kid, but on the pitch, unbearable. He was to provoke you with and without the ball. But I wasn’t a saint either”.

The Spanish, who currently is without a team after leaving São Paulo, spoke about Atlético de Madrid’s feat at the Camp Nou to win La Liga 2014/15: “We felt that that League at the Camp Nou did not escape us. We had made an incredible league, we had reached the Champions League final … We felt that we were going to win”.

The player trained in the lower categories of Real Madrid assured that his future is in sports management, but he has not yet hung up his boots: “I have gasoline left. The issue is that I am excited to spend that gasoline. Projects are coming up and I am training to be one day in some sports direction”.

To return to Atlético de Madrid, a wish

Juanfran was at Atlético de Madrid for a total of eight years. During his time in the capital, the side conquered one League, one King’s Cup and two Europa League. In the future you would like to return: “Atlético has it easy with me. When they need me, I’ll be there. I don’t think my role in the future will be close to Simeone, but I suppose he would love for me to be by their side.”.

A reference named Dani Alves

After leaving Madrid in 2019, the Valencian He went to Brazil to enroll in São Paulo, where he has coincided with former Barça player Dani Alves: “We fought a lot and then we loved each other as brothers. He is two years older than me and is at a very good level”.