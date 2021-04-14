Neymar one step away from renewing with PSG

After PSG’s qualification for the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, where the Parisian team beat Bayern, one of the great candidates, all the lights turned towards Neymar, who along with Mbappé was one of the most decisive footballers in the tie.

He was quickly approached by the press and asked about his possible renewal to which he responded with a resounding “This issue is more than settled!” and on Thursday morning a person close to Neymar’s environment stated that the renewal is closed and only the official announcement is missing.

The source also assured that “It is something that has not been done yet due to commercial issues and contractual details, but there is nothing more to negotiate ”.

“Everyone who knows him has known that for several weeks. Everything else is pure smoke… I don’t know where it comes from, really ”. Added the source.

This information coincides with what was recently published by journalists such as Henrique Marques, Marcelo Bechler, Fabrizio Romano and France Football. All ensure that between the Brazilian and the club there is already an official agreement until summer 2026.

In the new contract, the PSG crack will continue to earn 28.5 million euros a year and it is possible that they will make the announcement officially before the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals.

In addition Fabrizio Romano, specialist in the Sky Sports transfer market, assured that Neymar’s contract will have a gigantic bonus if PSG manages to win the Champions League in the coming years.

Neymar himself had previously stated that in Paris he feels at home and that right now he is happier than ever “Nothing to do with how I felt before,” so what seems like an open secret emerged. And it seems a matter of time before it is known that Neymar will continue to be a PSG footballer.