Neymar: “Messi is the best I’ve seen. It does not compare with Mbappé “



Neymar wants to play with Messi, and Messi wants to play with Neymar.

Photo: David Ramos / Getty Images

The closer summer approaches, the more buzz about possible moves that could occur for the upcoming season. Neymar and Messi they have the focus of attention for them always, and more in a context like the current one. It is not a secret that they want to play together again, Y the Brazilian winked at the Argentine for further speculation.

“There is no comparison. They are two very different styles of play. Messi is the best player I have ever seen and Kylian is on his way to becoming one of the best“Said Neymar, who also praised his teammate Mbappé, but made it clear that There has been none like Lionel Messi.

L’Equipe, perhaps France’s leading sports daily, reported on Monday that both FC Barcelona and Messi are putting pressure on Neymar to reconsider your future. A few weeks ago the renewal with PSG seemed a fact, everything was agreed. But suddenly the Brazilian attacker began to hesitate. Today, it seems that the winds are running more towards Barcelona than towards Paris.