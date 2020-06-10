The Paris Saint-Germain He plans to return to training on June 22 to face the final stretch of the season with guarantees, with the dispute of the Cup and French League Cup finals and the quarterfinals of the Champions League, after concluding the Ligue 1 the Parisian team proclaiming itself champion.

Nothing new if it wasn’t for Neymar is still in Brazil and has not returned to France so in the event that it does not arrive before next Monday, the exazulgrana will not arrive in time to officially rejoin the PSG, since it will have to pass the quarantine.

The French Home Office stipulates that “all those travelers who come from outside the European area (all countries in the world except the Member States of the European Union), as well as those from the United Kingdom (from June 8) and Spain (only by air) will be invited to make a voluntary fortnight in your home, or in a place available to you, upon arrival in French territory “.

FROM VOLUNTARY QUARANTINE TO MANDATORY

Until now, quarantine is voluntary, but as of next monday june 15 can be mandatory, in prevention before those countries with high risk of coronavirus, as is the case of Brazil, where the pandemic is currently developing the most.

NeymarWell, if you don’t land in Paris right away, you will most likely stay unable to return to training on June 22 with PSG for major reasons, when forced to have to fulfill the fifteen days of confinement for health precaution.