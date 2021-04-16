Neymar maintains the jobs of his Institute despite being closed due to the pandemic

04/16/2021 at 8:58 PM CEST

Neymar Jr. and those around them have not stood idly by during the pandemic and have also carried out solidarity actions.

The main one is Instituto Neymar Jr., which is managed by the PSG footballer and his family, and the one who serves about 3,000 children in Praia Grande.

The institute celebrates this month a year closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and, as confirmed by his father, none of the 142 workers have stopped collecting their salaries, and they have also maintained their full health coverage, at a cost of 600,000 reais per month. The Institute wants to maintain the structure and will do so until it is safe to open once the virus has been overcome, and will keep all its workers without exception.

“The Institute has completed a year closed due to the Covid-19 crisis. My family and I are maintaining the entire structure, with 142 employees, who are receiving their salaries and benefits in full. We have done it with our own resources”said Naymar’s father.

In addition, the family has placed the Institute in the hands of the Brazilian authorities to use it to fight the virus.

“The jobs and salaries of the people who work in our Institute are insured regardless of how long the pandemic lasts. What’s more, I make available to the authorities, if necessary, the facilities of our institute. I ask everyone to reinforce our commitments and stay home to fight coronavius, “added Neymar Pai.