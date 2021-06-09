Neymar leads the triumph of a more leading Brazil

06/09/2021 at 4:37 AM CEST

There is no one who can beat Brazil in the South American Qualifiers and he walks determined towards Qatar 2022. They beat Paraguay (0-2), with a goal and an assist of Neymar, and there are already six victories in six games played. It equals its own record of 1970 and opens six points in relation to Argentina, which left a tie in the discount on its visit to Barranquilla (2-2). For 35 years, Canarinha had not beaten the Guaranís at home.

PAIR

BRA

Paraguay

Antony Silva; Rojas (Espínola, 61 ‘), Gustavo Gómez, Junior Alonso, Alderete, Arzamendia; Gastón Giménez (Ávalos 61 ‘), Villasanti, (Óscar Romero, 73’) Lucena (Bareiro, 80 ‘); Ángel Romero (Samudio, 80 ‘) and Almirón

Brazil

Ederson; Danilo, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fred (Lucas Paquetá, 45 ‘), Gabriel Jesus (Everton Cebolinha, 81’); Richarlison (Gabigol, 81 ‘), Neymar Jr. and Firmino (Douglas Luiz, 73’).

Goals

0-1, Neymar Jr. (4 ‘); 0-2 Lucas Paquetá (93 ‘)

Referee

Patricio Loustau (Argentina). TA Gustavo Gómez (20 ‘), Bareiro (86’), Junior Alonso (86 ‘), Alderete (87’) / Fred (42 ‘), Gabriel Jesus (75’).

Incidents

Game played behind closed doors due to the sanitary restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic at the Defensores del Chaco stadium, in Asunción (Paraguay).

The Seleçao, who have lived very troubled days, played relieved. The suspension of the president of the CBF, Rogerio Caboclo, accused of sexual and moral harassment, pacified the spirits and put an end to the specter of the dismissal of Tite, absolutely backed by the wardrobe. And this was reflected on the grass. A team with self-confidence was seen, which recovered its best competitive version.

Brazil played with the confidence of a leader. He endured the initial Guarani downpour and sank his teeth into the first one he had. Gabriel Jesus, playing winger, crossed on the right flank, Richarlison I kick into the air and the bulge error allowed the ball to fall free to Neymar at the far post. With space and time to execute, the 10th of the Seleçao controlled and finished with a category for the short stick. It was his 66th goal in 103 games with Canarinha.

The crash was played at very high revs. Alderete almost tied with a tremendous whiplash that Ederson pulled out spectacularly. It was a coming and going. And Richarlison could sentence, but his shot was saved by Antony silva. The Seleçao almost left the game sentenced in less than ten minutes.

It was impossible to live in vertigo. Those of Berizzo pressed up and those of Tite, strengthened in the medullary, they found the spaces through association and lightness. A good game was germinated, which had nothing to do with the anxiety of Brazil-Ecuador (2-0) or Uruguay-Paraguay (0-0) on Friday.

Neymar made a portentous first part, breaking with deep internships. With a little more success in the last third, the Brazilians could have opened a gap, against a Paraguay who began to weigh the minutes.

The Seleçao managed the second stage. He neutralized the momentum of the Guaranis with long holdings. Brazilian control was desperate and Berizzo tried to shake his people with the entrance of Avalos Y Espinola. The blackboard of Tite he ruled, but the party was still dangerously open.

And, in the last minutes, Brazil played openly with fire. Paraguay based everything on the aerial game, which is one of its strengths, but could not overcome the Canarinho wall. And it is that, in six games, Canarinha has only conceded two goals. The game expired and, on the last play, Lucas Paquetá scored with a cross shot after a very good assist from Neymar, which was the best of the match.. A goal that reaffirms the good season for the Olympique de Lyon footballer who is beginning to make a dent in the Seleçao.