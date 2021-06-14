America’s Cup 2021



Neymar leads Brazil at the start of the Cup: this is how he will train against Venezuela



Andres Felipe Galindo Cortes June 13, 2021, 04:57 pm

La Verdeamarela faces Vinotinto in the first match of this competition of nations.

Finally, after several twists and turns, this Sunday the America Cup with the Brazil vs Venezuela match, corresponding to group A, to which Colombia belongs.

Tite did not save anything and with Neymar As the team’s soccer leader, he presented his gala XI for the first match of the Cup.

On the other hand, Venezuela, plagued by casualties due to the coronavirus outbreak, will go to the National Stadium of Brasília with Joel Graterol in goal and with only seven substitutes.

This is how the teams will form