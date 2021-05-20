Neymar launches an emotional message after being vaccinated against Covid-19

The Brazilian Neymar, 29 years old and star of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), announced this Thursday that he was vaccinated in France against the COVID-19 and showed his desire that the inoculations arrive “as quickly as possible” not only to his country, “but to the whole world”.

“I want everything to return to normal as soon as possible and that not only my country, Brazil, is vaccinated, but the whole world,” the footballer said in a message on Instagram.

The Brazilian star published on that social network a photograph in which a nurse injected a dose – he does not specify which vaccine – in his left arm, almost completely tattooed.

“After so much waiting, it was my turn,” he added. The player was infected with COVID-19 last September.

In France, where more than 30% of the population is already immunized, vaccination has been open since May 12 to all those of legal age, although under certain conditions.

Those under 50 can receive doses as long as there are some left over from one day to the next, usually due to cancellations of appointments. However, the French Government has just announced the advance from June 15 to May 31 the general vaccination for all those of legal age, without restrictions.

