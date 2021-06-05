Neymar kissed the ball and got 13 goals away from being the top scorer of the Brazilian National Team

The Brazil’s selection dance to the rhythm of Neymar, nothing new is discovered with this, but each statistic that he adds with the ‘Canarinha’ brings him closer to eternal glory. Against Ecuador he assisted and scored to lead Brazil’s fifth win 2-0 in the Conmebol Qualifiers.

The PSG star has four goals and three assists in the World Cup and only 5 games have been played. These numbers have contributed so that the ’10’ approaches the historical leaders of the ‘Scratch’

He has played 104 games, scored 65 goals with the penalty against Ecuador and reached 43 assists with the one awarded to Richarlison against the southern. Now he was 13 goals behind Pelé in the lead and is already the fifth in games played behind Cafu, Roberto Carlos, Dani Alves and Lucio.

Neymar reached 65 goals and 104 games with the Brazilian National Team. Keep climbing in the table of the history of the Verdeamarela. pic.twitter.com/64HcE889oH – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) June 5, 2021

With the national team, he has only been able to win the Confederations Cup played in Brazil in 2013 and the Gold Medal at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Due to injury, he missed the opportunity to be champion of the Copa América Brazil 2019, but fate puts the Copa América 2021 also in his country to take revenge.

Brazil is on track to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and Neymar is 29 years old. He still has years to enlarge his legend in the national team, even dreaming of winning the sixth star.

