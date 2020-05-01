Just a year and two months after debuting as a professional player at the Pacaembu stadium, Neymar Jr was returning to the same stage, this time to lift the São Paulo champion trophy for Santos. The first title of his career turns 10 on Saturday, and is considered “unforgettable” by the star, who ended the competition as a top scorer with 14 goals and started a new generation of “Meninos da Vila”.

Neymar was Santos’ top scorer in the 2010 Paulista Championship with 14 goals (Ricardo Saibun / Santos FC)

– This 2010 title was very important for my career. Even when I was young, I had already participated in a final in the previous year when we were runners-up. This time, I was playing with my best friends from Santos’ time, Ganso and André. We went up from the base together to the professional, where I met my idols too, who I saw playing, like Léo, Giovanni and Robinho, who is my idol. That was an inspiration for me and this is unforgettable – said Neymar Jr, who then completed.

– It was all very special, because we had a lot of joy on the field. Just note that the two goals I scored had heel passes, first from Robinho and then from Ganso. This is very difficult, not least because Santo André played a very tough game – recalled Neymar Jr.

The striker played 19 games in the State and scored 14 goals, two of them in the final. That year’s decision against Santo André was played in two games. Santos won the first game 3-2 and lost the second by the same score. As the team had the best campaign of the group stage, they had the advantage of playing for two equal results in the decision, so they took the title.

Robinho and the dances

In fact, a champion’s cry with lots of music and dance, Santos’ trademark of 2010. Robinho does not remember who started the traditional dances during goal celebrations, but praises the victorious partnership with Neymar Jr, in the team led by coach Dorival Jr.

– I am blessed by God to be able to play with great players, Neymar is one of them. About 2010, the team was very offensive, so it was not so difficult to reach the opponent’s goal. The dances were something natural, because our team was always dancing and having fun during training and games. I often pulled, other times Neymar. It was wonderful to have participated in another winning generation for Santos – said Robinho.

Experience and joy

Another idol of Santos who was part of the champion team that year was the left back Leo. He recalls that he was expelled in the decision, for defending Neymar Jr from the intimidation of striker Nunes, from Santo André.

– Neymar had suffered a foul and Nunes started arguing with him, cursing. I was already one of the leaders of the Santos group and I felt obliged to defend Neymar and I escorted Nunes, cursing him and I was expelled. Nunes was also expelled and we continue to argue outside the field – detailed Leo.

The 2010 team was formed by mixing young players from the base, such as Neymar Jr, André, Ganso, Felipe and other more experienced players who returned to the club, such as Wesley, Robinho, Léo and Giovanni. Edu Dracena, Durval, Arouca, Marquinhos, Pará and Zé Eduardo were also part of the cast.



Boy Anxiety

Neymar Jr had just turned 18. The young age, however, was not a problem, so much so that he ended the competition as the protagonist of the team. André, then teammate of attack, reveals that the pair was eager to scream and is champion for the first time.

– We were very young and did not understand what it was to be champion and what it was to win for Santos. We were very emotional in the locker room before the game. We looked at each other and said we would be champions – André recalled.

Check out Neymar Jr’s talent at the 2010 Paulista Championship

19 games

14 goals

7 assists

Best player in the league

Championship selection

