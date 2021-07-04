Neymar Jr., unstoppable in the Copa América

07/03/2021

Tite, the Brazilian coach, has already warned: & rdquor; Neymar has told me, when I feel good physically and in my head, things go well & rdquor;. And this is exactly what is happening in this Copa América, in which PSG’s 10 are signing a major tournament.

In the quarterfinals, against Chile, Ney was once again decisive in a spectacular tuya-mía with which Paquetá scored the final 1-0 and sealed the passport to the semifinals. They are two goals and three assists in four games (he rested in the inconsequential clash with Ecuador). To which must be added, his ancestry in the constructive and defining game of Canarinha. Right now it is unstoppable in the South American context.

Tactically, Tite has taken him out of the band to give him freedom of movement, in an attack where he has played simultaneously alongside three forwards: Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus Y Firmino (and when has entered Gabigol). With an arrival midfielder, like Packet or Everton Ribeiro, it still improves its performance in the associative game.

Reality indicates that this version of the total Neymar in the Copa América is capable of manufacturing and executing the decisive plays, unbalancing to build triumphs.

Brazil-Peru, the last final now in semi-final version

The Seleçao, which suffered the unspeakable to eliminate a combative Chile (1-0) in the quarterfinals, now has a much more affordable semi-final match against Blanquirroja who got rid of Paraguay on penalties after a spectacular 3-3 in about 90 minutes of vertigo.

Brazil-Peru, on Monday, is the reissue of the last final of the tournament in 2019, with a local victory (3-1). In the first phase, Tite’s men already beat Gareca’s 4-0, a precedent that shows the football gap between the two teams. However, no one could despise the Peruvian merit of once again sneaking into the top four in the continent, even more so when it does not have its Paolo Guerrero, perfectly replaced by the ‘Italian’ Gianluca Lapadula.